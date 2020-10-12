Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 12, 2020

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A screengrab of a virtual debate. The image shows a countdown timing senators' responses. Also pictured is Rhonda McBride, Dan Sullivan and Al Gross.
The Kodiak Chamber of Commerce’s U.S. Senate debate is the only Alaska political forum of its kind devoted exclusively to fisheries. The debate was moderated by journalist Rhonda McBride. (Screenshot)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

High COVID-19 case counts over the weekend renew worries about Alaska’s hospital capacity. And a heated Senate fisheries debate between Dan Sullivan and Al Gross in Kodiak. Plus, an Alaska Native hero and her story of survival, alone on an island in the Arctic, a hundred years ago.

Reports tonight from:

  • Lex Treinen and Nat Herz in Anchorage
  • Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
  • Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
  • Rhonda McBride in Kodiak
  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Tim Ellis and Dan Bross in Fairbanks

