Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz resigns. And, a new study highlights different types of homelessness in Anchorage. Plus, the federal government says it’s investing millions in internet infrastructure for coastal Alaska.
Reports tonight from:
- Nat Herz, Lex Treinen, and Wesley Early in Anchorage
- Adelyn Baxter and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
- Erin McKinstry in Sitka