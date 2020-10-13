Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Many people in the crowd at the Anchorage Assembly meeting erupted into applause and cheers on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, after Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz’s resignation was announced. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz resigns. And, a new study highlights different types of homelessness in Anchorage. Plus, the federal government says it’s investing millions in internet infrastructure for coastal Alaska.

Reports tonight from: