Galvin campaign raises $1.8M for quarter

Congressional candidate Alyse Galvin in 2018. (Photo by Jeremy Hsieh/KTOO)

The campaign of U.S. House candidate Alyse Galvin announced today that she has raised $1.8 million since July.

That three-month total is more than double what she raised in the prior quarter.

Galvin is an independent running as the Democratic Party’s nominee. She’s challenging Republican incumbent Don Young, who has been Alaska’s sole House member since 1973. His campaign has not yet announced its third-quarter sum and his campaign did not respond to an interview request Monday. Young raised a total of $1.3 million through mid-year.

Democratic candidates around the country have benefitted from a massive increase in contributions. Independent Al Gross announced a record $9.1 million haul for the quarter. Gross is the nominee of the Alaska Democratic Party who is running against Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan.

Polls suggest the Alaska House race could be close. That was true in 2018, also. In the end, Young won by almost 7 percentage points.