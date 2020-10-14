Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Who will take over following Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz’s resignation? And, Ravn airlines looks to get back up and running. Plus, Elders and Youth attendees reflect on this year’s conference.
Reports tonight from:
- Lex Treinen and Abbey Collins in Anchorage
- Rashah McChesney and Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Hope McKenney in Unalaska
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Sabine Poux in Kenai