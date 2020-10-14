Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 14, 2020

On Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 — for the first time since RavnAir Group filed for bankruptcy earlier this year — a DeHavilland Dash 8 airplane landed on Tom Madsen Airport’s short 4,500-foot runway. (Hope McKenney/KUCB)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Who will take over following Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz’s resignation? And, Ravn airlines looks to get back up and running. Plus, Elders and Youth attendees reflect on this year’s conference.

Reports tonight from: