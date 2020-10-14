An Alaska Fisherman’s Guide to Tragedy and Redemption | INDIE ALASKA

Jody Mason has been a halibut fishing guide out of Whittier, Alaska for over 20 years with his company, Alaskan 4 Star Charters. After a traumatic boating accident in 2019, Jody was overwhelmed by the community response that helped him get a new boat in time for the 2020 fishing season.

