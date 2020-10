Areas southeast of Fairbanks received snow late Monday and early Tuesday, seen here by an Alaska Department of Transportation webcam along the Richardson Highway near Birch Lake. (Alaska DOT)

There’s a chance of snow in the forecast for Fairbanks and Anchorage this week.

Climate researcher Brian Brettschneider with the National Weather Service is back for our Ask A Climatologist segment, and he says Fairbanks is getting a little behind schedule, while Anchorage is just approaching the average date for its first measurable snowfall.

