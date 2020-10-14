3 staff at Gov. Dunleavy’s Anchorage office test positive for COVID-19

Workers were leaving the Atwood Building in downtown Anchorage on Friday, July 24 2020. Gov. Mike Dunleavy has offices in the building. (Julia O’Malley/Alaska Public Media)

Three staffers from Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s Anchorage office have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement Wednesday from the governor’s office.

The first employee to test positive felt sick last weekend and received a positive test result on Tuesday. That same day, all employees from the governor’s and lieutenant governor’s offices in the city were tested, said the statement.

Two more employees got positive results.

Dunleavy and Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer were also tested Tuesday and their results came back negative, according to Dunleavy spokesman Jeff Turner.

The statement from the governor’s office did not provide additional details about who tested positive or how closely they work with Dunleavy.

The governor’s office is putting in place “standard protocols to prevent further cases” and is letting staff members work from home, the statement said.

The employee who first tested positive is now “in good health” and quarantined at home, according to the statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.