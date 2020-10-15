Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, October 15, 2020

Travelers arriving from out of state go through the health screening process at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport on Monday, June 22, 2020. (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

The state will relax some restrictions on travel in and out of Alaska starting tonight. And, the bizarre string of events that led to Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz’s resignation. Plus, the Alaska Federation of Natives Convention kicked off with a focus on political leadership.

Reports tonight from: