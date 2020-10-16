Alaska News Nightly: Friday, October 16, 2020

Dylan Lee speaks at a rally organized by Defend The Sacred outside the Carlson Center during the Alaska Federation of Natives convention October 17, 2019 (Photo: Zachariah Hughes – Alaska Public Media, Fairbanks)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

A judge rules the Governor’s vetoes of court system funding over abortion rulings were unconstitutional. And, Native youth are concerned that climate change is nearly absent from the AFN convention agenda. Plus, more bears show up in Haines this year looking for food.

