Dunleavy’s court system vetoes because of abortion funding were illegal, judge says

Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks on Aug. 18, 2020 (Office of the Governor)

A state judge ruled on Friday that Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s vetoes of state funding for abortions from the court system’s budget were unconstitutional.

Anchorage Superior Court Judge Jennifer Henderson ruled that Dunleavy’s vetoes of $334,700 both last year and this year violated the separation of powers doctrine. She also voided the veto for the current budget.

Henderson wrote in her decision that: “in spite of this Court’s faith that the Alaska judiciary remains independent and committed to its essential function of deciding cases according to the rule of law, the Court must unfortunately conclude that in vetoing funds appropriated to the State appellate courts in express retaliation against the Alaska Supreme Court for its legal decision-making, the Governor violated the separation of powers doctrine.”

Dunleavy veto statements said both the Legislature and the executive branch are opposed to state funding of elective abortions, adding “the only branch of government that insists on State-funded elective abortions is the Supreme Court.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska and Anchorage resident Bonnie Jack and John Kauffman sued Dunleavy over the vetoes.

The veto came after the supreme court’s 2019 decision in State v. Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest, which held that a state law and regulation defining when an abortion could be considered medically necessary to be eligible for Medicaid reimbursement violated the state constitution’s equal protection clause.

The governor’s office and the Department of Law didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the ruling.