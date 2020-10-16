Kivalina on the Coast: how an Arctic community is responding to climate change

The rapid pace of climate change is affecting the arctic region at a more accelerated pace than anywhere else in the world. In 2003, the federal Government Accountability Office delivered a report to Congress. It said 86 percent of Alaska’s Native villages were affected by flooding and erosion. Nearly 200 villages. As Emily Schwing reports for Alaska Public Media, the barrier island community of Kivalina, northwest of Kotzebue is among them. Additional imagery provided by Jackie Qataliña Schaeffer, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, Janet Mitchell, and Emma Melkerson.