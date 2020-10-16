State of Art: Anchorage Festival of Music goes Baroque with their first virtual concert

This week on State of Art we’re learning about Anchorage Festival of Music’s upcoming performance “Baroque Reflections.” While not your traditional classical music experience, AFN worked to recreate the next best thing. Combining video, dance and food for their first virtual concert, “Baroque Reflections” is a testament to artistic ingenuity and commitment.

We’re joined by AFN artistic director and musician, Laura Koenig, who tells us about finding new ways to reach an audience, the pros and cons of going digital, and what we can expect from the event.

“Baroque Reflections” will stream Sunday, October 18 at 4 p.m.

