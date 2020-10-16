When it comes to anxiety and depression, why is it so hard to reach men?

Like anxiety and depression, mood disorders are among the most common mental health problems, affecting roughly 40% of the population at some point in their lives. Thanks to national efforts to address this major public health issue, some of the stigma associated with having a mental health problem has diminished, resulting in more people seeking treatment. While this is encouraging, there remains one major demographic holdout to those changing attitudes: Men.
While men are slightly less likely to suffer from mental health problems than women, they die by suicide at a rate that is 3.5 times higher than women, accounting for almost 75% of deaths from suicide. Men are also much more likely to abuse alcohol and other drugs than women, and tend to share less with friends and family in an effort to cope with things on their own. On this episode of Line One, Host Prentiss Pemberton will be joined by one of the world’s leading experts on the treatment of anxiety and depression, Dr. David Burns, for a discussion about men’s mental health, and to take a look at his newest book, “Feeling Great.”
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUEST:
- Dr. David D. Burns, author, “Feeling Great”
LINKS:
- Dr. David D. Burns’ website
- Healthline: Why Many Men Have a Harder Time Seeking Treatment for Mental Illness
- MindWise Innovations: A Critical Look at Men’s Mental Health
- Psychology Today: Seven Questions for David D. Burns
