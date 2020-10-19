Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 19, 2020

Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
A grey, weathered, single room building in the middle of a grasssy field
The Alaska Army National Guard armory in Stebbins is now used as isolation housing for COVID-19 patients. (Gabe Colombo, KNOM)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaskans line up to cast their ballots as early in-person voting begins. And, lack of running water is linked to COVID-19 outbreaks in some Alaska communities. Plus, a new animated series works to attract a modern audience to Alaska Native stories.

Reports tonight from:

  • Hope McKenney in Unalaska
  • Rashah McChesney, Ian Dickson and Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
  • Liz Ruskin and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
  • Emily Hofstaedter in Nome
  • Izzy Ross in Dillingham

