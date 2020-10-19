Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 19, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaskans line up to cast their ballots as early in-person voting begins. And, lack of running water is linked to COVID-19 outbreaks in some Alaska communities. Plus, a new animated series works to attract a modern audience to Alaska Native stories.
Reports tonight from:
- Hope McKenney in Unalaska
- Rashah McChesney, Ian Dickson and Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Liz Ruskin and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Emily Hofstaedter in Nome
- Izzy Ross in Dillingham