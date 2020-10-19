7.5-magnitude quake prompts tsunami warning from Aleutians to Kenai Peninsula

Screenshot from U.S. Tsunami Warning Center on Oct. 19, 2020 showing the areas under tsunami alert.

Residents of coastal Alaska, from Sand Point to Kodiak, scrambled for higher ground and motored boats into deeper water Monday afternoon, after a magnitude 7.5 earthquake hit near Sand Point triggered a tsunami warning.

Large waves did not appear, but life in the communities was disrupted by the emergency. The National Weather Service downgraded the warming to an advisory toward the end of the afternoon.

Raynelle Gardner, who works at the Sand Point School said residents felt the violent shaking of the first quake. The school is the community’s tsunami evacuation point.

“Yeah there are a lot of people in and out of here right now,” Gardner said a few minutes before a wave was projected to arrive. Some students were still in class but many parents came to pick up their children.

The National Tsunami Warning Center reported that a small tsunami, measured at two feet, had reached Sand Point at 2:25 p.m. Waves that followed in other communities were similarly small.

Austin Roof teaches at the school and is also general manager at the community’s radio station, KSTP-AM.

“The community mostly evacuated to high ground, so it’s hard to tell if any tsunami came,” Roof said. “The last earthquake there was a small, one-foot tsunami that did happen, so it would have been really hard to tell if that had happened from where we were.”

Roof said this isn’t the first time community members have been through the drill this year.

“I guess from the last earthquake we’re all kind of ready for it,” he said. “So it is what it is.”

Maggie Wall, who works at KMXT in Kodiak said she felt the earthquake from her home about 12 miles outside of town and drove in as the town’s new tsunami warning sirens went off.

Evacuees watch the boats evacuate from Kodiak harbors at Deadman’s Curve on Oct. 19, 2020. (Maggie Wall/KMXT)

As she drove in, Wall said she saw some smaller boats headed out to deeper water, though many stayed in the harbor.

She said most people headed for higher ground near the town’s high school. When she got there, there were “lots of people milling around.”

She hesitated to describe the evacuation as routine, but Wall said people in Kodiak know the drill.

“We know to grab our important stuff and grab the dog and whatever and where to go,” she said. “We’ve been through it. We’ve had a lot of practice runs.”

According to reports submitted by residents to the USGS, the earthquake was felt from Unalaska to the Kenai Peninsula.The Alaska Earthquake Center reported ten aftershocks in the first hour after the quake, including seven of magnitude 5 or greater. The largest was a magnitude 5.9 at 1:45 p.m.