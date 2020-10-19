Covid-19 cases are surging in Alaska. What’s the outlook for winter?

Alaska’s Covid case numbers are accelerating at an alarming rate. Daily

counts have been in the triple digits for weeks. Why are cases increasing

so quickly now and what might it mean for winter transmission rates as

Alaskans spend time indoors and distancing becomes more difficult?

We’ll check in with healthcare professionals about plans to stop the

spread, hospital capacity and contact tracing, on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ellen Hodges, Chief of Staff, Yukon-Kuskokwin Health Corporation, Dr. Joe McLaughlin, State Epidemiologist

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air).

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Oct 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

LIVE Web stream: Click here to stream.