LISTEN: ‘The Storyteller’ resurrects Alaska Native stories for a modern audience

A still from The Storyteller, a series of animated videos of Alaska Native stories. (Koahnic Broadcast Corp)

In an effort to bring traditional Alaska Native stories to a modern audience, Koahnic Broadcast Corp and Rising Indigenous Voices Radio have been putting previously recorded oral culture stories and folk tales to animation.

It’s a 10-part series called The Storyteller, each part with a five-minute animated video and a separate podcast episode.

John Sallee is lead producer for The Storyteller series. He told Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove that it started with audio recordings that were part of a radio series, now resurrected in animated video form.

