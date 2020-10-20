Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Some Alaskans receive a threatening email telling them how to vote in the upcoming election. And, an Anchorage family in their third month of online learning. Plus, why some campaign signs in Juneau disappeared from a resident’s home.
Reports tonight from:
- Nat Herz, Liz Ruskin, Kavitha George and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
- Jeremy Shieh in Juneau
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan