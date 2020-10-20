Can’t decide on Ballot Measure 1? Listen to this debate on Alaska’s oil tax future

The Trans-Alaska Pipeline runs alongside the Dalton Highway near the Toolik Field Station on June 9, 2017, in the North Slope Borough. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/Alaska’s Energy Desk)

This week on Addressing Alaskans we’re hearing a debate about Ballot Measure 1, the North Slope oil production tax increase initiative. Proponents say that oil companies need to pay their fair share, while those in opposition say increasing taxes would cost Alaska jobs.

This event was presented by Alaska Common Ground.

SPEAKERS:

FOR:

Robin Brena : Chair, Vote Yes for Alaska’s Fair Share

: Chair, Vote Yes for Alaska’s Fair Share Bill Wielechowski: Alaska State Senator

AGAINST:

Aaron Schutt : President/CEO Doyon Limited

: President/CEO Doyon Limited Roger Marks: Petroleum economist

MODERATOR:

Drew Cason, Director Of Government Affairs at Anchorage Home Builders Association

BROADCAST: Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

RECORDED:

Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 via Zoom by Alaska Common Ground.

