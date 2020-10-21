Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
In Anchorage, where coronavirus cases are surging, parents and teachers push back on school reopening. And, Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta officials say the number of COVID tests returning positive is dangerously high. Plus, a film about intentional acts of kindness features a Congolese family’s arrival to Alaska.
Reports tonight from:
- Nat Herz, Tegan Hanlon, Lex Treinen and Wesley Early in Anchorage
- Jeremy Hsieh and Matt Miller in Juneau
- Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel