Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Congolese refugees and a social worker from Catholic Social Services at Red Apple in Anchorage (Production still from “The Antidote”)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

In Anchorage, where coronavirus cases are surging, parents and teachers push back on school reopening. And, Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta officials say the number of COVID tests returning positive is dangerously high. Plus, a film about intentional acts of kindness features a Congolese family’s arrival to Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

  • Nat Herz, Tegan Hanlon, Lex Treinen and Wesley Early in Anchorage
  • Jeremy Hsieh and Matt Miller in Juneau
  • Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel

