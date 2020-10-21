Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Congolese refugees and a social worker from Catholic Social Services at Red Apple in Anchorage (Production still from “The Antidote”)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

In Anchorage, where coronavirus cases are surging, parents and teachers push back on school reopening. And, Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta officials say the number of COVID tests returning positive is dangerously high. Plus, a film about intentional acts of kindness features a Congolese family’s arrival to Alaska.

