Alaska, it’s time to vote. Here are three ways you can vote on or before Nov. 3, 2020: early voting, absentee voting, or in-person voting. Below are links to official Alaska Division of Elections pages to help you vote.

Absentee Early and In-Person Voting locations

Absentee Ballot Application (due Oct. 24, 2020)

Ballot Drop Box locations

Find your voting location for Nov. 3, 2020

Language Assistance

Find out more by checking out our Alaska Public Media Election Coverage Page.