LISTEN: Congolese refugees arrival in Alaska featured in documentary on kindness

Congolese refugees and a social worker from Catholic Social Services at Red Apple in Anchorage (Production still from “The Antidote”)

Intentional acts of kindness all over the country are the subject of a new documentary film that includes the story of African refugees coming to Alaska.

Part of “The Antidote” shows members of a Congolese immigrant family — including a 104-year-old grandmother — arriving on the icy streets of mid-winter Anchorage. The refugees were supported by Catholic Social Services’ Refugee Assistance program, after spending 17 years in a camp in Rwanda.

“The Antidote” is out now in virtual cinemas and available on video-on-demand starting Oct. 27.

Producer-director Kahane Cooperman said that to get at the idea of kindness, she and her fellow filmmakers came up with a set of questions, like, “How do we welcome the stranger?” which led them to Anchorage.

