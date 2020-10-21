Emails threatening Alaska voters came from Iranian government

Anchorage resident Kane Stanton reported receiving this email Tuesday morning. (Courtesy photo)

The Iranian government was behind the barrage of emails Tuesday that threatened Alaska voters in more than a dozen communities to “vote for Trump or else,” the Washington Post reported Wednesday.

Officials from the Department of Homeland Security held a call with election administrators Wednesday and told them that a foreign government was responsible for the messages, the Post said.

In emails and social media posts, more than a dozen Alaskans reported that messages were sent to people in Anchorage, Eagle River, Soldotna, Kenai, Homer, Haines, Juneau, Sitka, Petersburg, Ketchikan, Bristol Bay, Denali Park, Palmer and the Fairbanks area.

The messages appeared to target registered Democrats and also went to voters in Florida, national media reported. The senders claimed to have “gained access into the entire voting infrastructure” and said they would know how recipients voted, in spite of the fact that the Alaska Constitution guarantees the secrecy of voters’ ballots.

Alaska elections officials have not addressed the claim that the “voting infrastructure” had been compromised, and the Post reported Wednesday that “authorities had detected holes in state and local election websites and instructed those participating to patch their online services.”

One of the email addresses that sent the messages — info@officialproudboys.com — suggested that the senders linked to the Proud Boys, a far-right group known for its violent demonstrations. But the group’s leaders denied any involvement and cybersecurity experts said that the senders relied on servers in the Middle East, Estonia and Singapore.

Amid a heated presidential election, federal officials have said they’re on the watch for voter intimidation and election interference.

A spokesman for U.S. Rep. Don Young, Zack Brown, said that the Congressman “takes election security very seriously.

“And he knows that Alaskans won’t be intimidated by foreign adversaries like Iran,”

Alaska’s two U.S. senators did immediately responded to requests for comment on the Post’s reporting, and neither did state elections officials or a spokesman for Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy.