Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, October 22, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Some people exposed to COVID-19 are refusing to quarantine or cooperate with contact tracers. And, many Alaskans continue to wait for extended unemployment payments approved two months ago. Plus, a fan of Anchorage takeout takes it upon himself to share the love.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Nat Herz, Abbey Collins and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
- Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
- Sage Smiley in Wrangell