COVID-19 surge in Y-K Delta continues with 92 new cases on Wednesday

Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Center (Greg Kim/KYUK)

The Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation announced 92 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, following a report of 78 new infections the day before.

Based on 14-day averages, the Y-K Delta now has the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita in Alaska, according to the state Department of Health and Social Services. The Y-K Delta has about 36 cases per 100,000 residents, while the rate statewide is about 26 cases per 100,000 residents.

Read more stories about how the coronavirus is affecting rural Alaska

The majority of new cases in the Y-K Delta are occurring in areas where community spread is known to be occurring.

Fifty-one of Wednesday’s cases are in Chevak, 22 in Quinhagak, and 16 in Bethel. Also, two of the new cases are in Kwethluk, and one case is in an unnamed Y-K Delta village. YKHC also announced this week that a fourth Alaskans from the region has died from COVID-19. Two of the deaths were Elders in their 70s or 80s.

As of Wednesday, there were 247 active cases of COVID-19 in the region. YKHC has reported 502 cases since the pandemic began.