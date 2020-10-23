Alaska News Nightly: Friday, October 23, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Candidates running to represent Alaska in Washington, D.C. begin their last few rounds of debate. And, the surge of coronavirus cases in Alaska is reaching record highs. Plus, how will Anchorage’s new acting mayor lead Alaska’s biggest city?
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin, Tegan Hanlon, Kavitha George, Nat Herz in Anchorage
- Greg Kim and Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Erin McKinstry in Sitka