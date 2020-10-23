Alaska News Nightly: Friday, October 23, 2020

Incumbent Rep. Don Young debating Congressional candidate Alyse Galvin for Alaska’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, on October 22 at Debate for the State. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Candidates running to represent Alaska in Washington, D.C. begin their last few rounds of debate. And, the surge of coronavirus cases in Alaska is reaching record highs. Plus, how will Anchorage’s new acting mayor lead Alaska’s biggest city?

Reports tonight from: