State of Art: Learn about the man behind the monsters with Anchorage Community Theater’s “Karloff”

Matt Fernandez plays Boris Karloff in Anchorage Community Theater’s production of “Karloff.” (Photo courtesy of Anchorage Community Theater)

This week on State of Art we’re hearing about Anchorage Community Theater’s production of “Karloff.” The play tells the story of William Henry Pratt, better known as the actor Boris Karloff, who played Frankenstein’s monster in the 1931 film. “Karloff” is a biographical one-man play lead by Matt Fernandez and directed by Devin Merilatt. They join us to talk about the Karloff the man, his connection with Alaska, and not giving up.

SHOW INFO:

Runs October 16 – November 1

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays @ 7 p.m.

Sundays @ 3 p.m.

LINKS: