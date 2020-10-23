Long trails are found all over the world and have given rise to thru-hiking, which is to travel a trail either straight through from end to end or to break it into smaller segments, returning over and over again until the hiker has completed the trail. In the United States, the Appalachian Trail and the Pacific Crest Trail are the most famous of the bucket list thru-hikes. Alaska already has one of the oldest National Historic Trails, the Iditarod Trail. We also have many mining and timber roads, waterways, and social trails, that if connected and maintained, would be one of the most ecologically diverse trails in the world. Our guests this week, Alaska Trails board secretary Chris Beck, former Governor Tony Knowles, and videographer Max Romey are going to share the planning process, the potential routes, and the economic benefits of the Alaska Long Trail.
Guests:
Segment 1: Alaska Trails board secretary Chris Beck, former Governor Tony Knowles, videographer Max Romey
LINKS:
- The Alaska Long Trail
- A 500-mile hiking trail across Alaska? Advocates say the pandemic is a perfect time to start
- The Alaska Outdoor Alliance YouTube channel
- Max Romey Productions, Trailbound Alaska
