What’s behind dry, irritated eyes, and can it be fixed?

Do you have red eyes, itching, burning, or irritation of the eyes, a gritty feeling in the eyes, or contact lens discomfort? You may be experiencing dry eyes. Dry eyes is an actual medical condition which is caused by a deficiency in one or more areas of the tear film. There are multiple treatment options available, but can this be prevented?
HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff
GUESTS:
- Dr. Nhan Tran, doctor of optometry, owner of Nova Eye Care and Alaska Dry Eye Center
LINKS:
- Educational materials about dry eye can be found here: http://novaeyecares.com/
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
