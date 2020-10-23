What’s behind dry, irritated eyes, and can it be fixed?

A close up of a human eye. Via Flickr

Do you have red eyes, itching, burning, or irritation of the eyes, a gritty feeling in the eyes, or contact lens discomfort? You may be experiencing dry eyes. Dry eyes is an actual medical condition which is caused by a deficiency in one or more areas of the tear film. There are multiple treatment options available, but can this be prevented?

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

GUESTS:

Dr. Nhan Tran, doctor of optometry, owner of Nova Eye Care and Alaska Dry Eye Center

Educational materials about dry eye can be found here: http://novaeyecares.com/

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

