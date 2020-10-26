Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 26, 2020

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Photo by Skip Gray/360 North)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Senator Murkowski votes “yes” to confirm the president’s Supreme Court pick – Amy Coney Barrett. And, Trump goes on the stump for Alaska’s Republican congressional candidates. Plus, a decision by the state’s high court on a legal dispute over Tlingit artifacts.

Reports tonight from: