Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 26, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Senator Murkowski votes “yes” to confirm the president’s Supreme Court pick – Amy Coney Barrett. And, Trump goes on the stump for Alaska’s Republican congressional candidates. Plus, a decision by the state’s high court on a legal dispute over Tlingit artifacts.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin, Tegan Hanlon, Nat Herz and Kavitha George in Anchorage
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan
- Claire Stremple in Haines