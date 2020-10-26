Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 26, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Photo by Skip Gray/360 North)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Senator Murkowski votes “yes” to confirm the president’s Supreme Court pick – Amy Coney Barrett. And, Trump goes on the stump for Alaska’s Republican congressional candidates. Plus, a decision by the state’s high court on a legal dispute over Tlingit artifacts.

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin, Tegan Hanlon, Nat Herz and Kavitha George in Anchorage
  • Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
  • Wesley Early in Kotzebue
  • Eric Stone in Ketchikan
  • Claire Stremple in Haines

