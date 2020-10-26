How worried should Alaskans be about the future of food security?

Food security is on the minds of Alaskans because of supply line disruptions brought on by the pandemic. How do those concerns differ across the state, and especially for indigenous people in rural communities who depend heavily on subsistence? Local food sources offer stability through agriculture, hunting and, gathering. But what conditions need to be in place to keep Alaska supplies plentiful and protected?

We’ll discuss Alaska’s prospects for food security in the years to come on Talk of Alaska.

Carolina Behe, Indigenous Knowledge/Science Advisor, Inuit Circumpolar Council Alaska, Amy Petit, Executive Director, Alaska Farmland Trust.

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Oct 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

