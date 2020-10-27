Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Between early voting and absentee ballots – what will election night in Alaska look like this year? And, state health officials warn of an overwhelmed healthcare system if coronavirus cases continue to surge. Plus, scientists think there was a massive glacial dam release recently in Southeast Alaska.
Reports tonight from:
- Nat Herz and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
- Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
- Erin McKinstry in Sitka
- Jacob Resneck, Rashah McChesney and Matt Miller in Juneau