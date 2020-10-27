Can’t decide on Ballot Measure 2? Listen to this debate about the future of Alaska’s elections

Voters mark their ballots at Ketchikan’s Precinct No. 2 at The Plaza on Nov. 6, 2018. (Leila Kheiry/KRBD)

This week on Addressing Alaskans we’re hearing a debate about Ballot Measure 2, regarding ranked-choice voting and campaign finance disclosures. Proponents say Alaskans need more options and transparency in their elections. Opponents say the initiative would make voting unnecessarily complicated.

This event was presented by Alaska Common Ground.

SPEAKERS:

FOR:

Scott Kendal : Counsel to the Yes on 2 For Better Elections Campaign

: Counsel to the Yes on 2 For Better Elections Campaign Andrew Halcro: Executive Director, Anchorage Community Development Authority

AGAINST:

Brett Huber : Campaign Manager, Vote No on Ballot Measure 2

: Campaign Manager, Vote No on Ballot Measure 2 Anna MacKinnon: Co-Chair, Defend Alaska Elections – Vote No on 2

MODERATOR:

Thea Agnew Bemben, principal and founding partner of Agnew::Beck Consulting

BROADCAST: Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

RECORDED:

Tuesday, October 14th, 2020 via Zoom by Alaska Common Ground.

About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically via email, RSS or podcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE