Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Pandemic alert levels on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, according to data from Alaska DHSS (Chart by David Purdy/KTOO)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A health advisory over COVID — but no further restrictions — as Anchorage officials continue their pleas for better behavior. And, calls for lockdowns as the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta sees some of the highest infection rates in the country. Plus, after seven months, Juneau’s residential substance abuse treatment facility will reopen.

Reports tonight from: