Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 28, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A chart shows that nearly every region in Anchorage is in a "high alert" level.
Pandemic alert levels on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, according to data from Alaska DHSS (Chart by David Purdy/KTOO)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A health advisory over COVID — but no further restrictions — as Anchorage officials continue their pleas for better behavior. And, calls for lockdowns as the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta sees some of the highest infection rates in the country. Plus, after seven months, Juneau’s residential substance abuse treatment facility will reopen.

Reports tonight from:

  • Nat Herz and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
  • Andrew Kitchenman, Adelyn Baxter, and Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
  • Greg Kim in Bethel

