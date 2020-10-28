Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
A health advisory over COVID — but no further restrictions — as Anchorage officials continue their pleas for better behavior. And, calls for lockdowns as the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta sees some of the highest infection rates in the country. Plus, after seven months, Juneau’s residential substance abuse treatment facility will reopen.
Reports tonight from:
- Nat Herz and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
- Andrew Kitchenman, Adelyn Baxter, and Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
- Greg Kim in Bethel