Anchorage residents urged to stay home, reconsider travel plans as COVID-19 cases hit record highs

The Anchorage Health Department in downtown Anchorage. (Joey Mendolia/Alaska Public Media)

As coronavirus cases surge in Anchorage, the city health department on Wednesday issued a public health advisory urging residents to wear a mask and stay at least 6 feet from others in public.

The department is also asking residents to stay home except to get food, go to work or recreate outside, and to reconsider travel plans for the upcoming holidays, to help drive down the transmission of the virus.

“We all must take immediate action to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Anchorage Health Department director Heather Harris.

“After eight months,” she said, “we recognize that some people may have let down their guard or don’t believe that COVID-19 is still a serious threat. But we are on a dangerous path.”

Read the health advisory here.

Since Saturday, Harris said, Anchorage has reported more coronavirus cases than it did in the first four months of the pandemic.

Across Alaska, the number of coronavirus cases is growing at alarming rates. The state health department reported one new death on Wednesday, as well as 353 new coronavirus cases statewide, about half of them tied to Anchorage. It’s the fifth straight day the state has recorded more than 300 new infections.

“This is a time for all of us to be vigilant and not underestimate the virus, because what we do matters and together we can beat COVID-19 and save lives,” Harris said.

She said residents must avoid gatherings, especially any indoors.

Harris spoke during a community briefing broadcast on Facebook Wednesday, and was joined by Acting Anchorage Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson, as well as representatives from local businesses and hospitals.

Quinn-Davidson said the city does not want to order residents to hunker down again, because of the brunt that has on the economy. So, she said, the city is asking everyone to step up and follow the health recommendations to avoid further restrictions.

“We know the public can show up and can do what’s right,” she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.