LISTEN: Here’s how it feels to go to the most remote place in Alaska

St. Matthew’s Bull Seal Point. (Ned Rozell)

St. Matthew is a sliver of an island that sits in the Bering Sea nearly 200 miles from any human settlement. It’s been described as the most remote place in Alaska.

Humans have found their way to St. Matthew from time to time, but none for very long.

Writer Sarah Gilman went to St. Matthew last year on the research vessel Tiĝlax̂, and her piece, “The Island That Humans Can’t Conquer” appeared recently in Hakai Magazine.

As Gilman told Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove, it was a 60-hour ship ride to get the St. Matthew, and that was after flying to Adak, way out in the Aleutian Chain.

