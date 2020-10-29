Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, October 29, 2020

The Tongass National Forest (Creative Commons photo)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Gov. Mike Dunleavy and other state leaders share steps the state is taking to try to reduce the recent surge in coronavirus cases. And, Southeast Alaska subsistence users react to the “Roadless Rule” rollback. And, UA researchers look to sewage for information about the coronavirus.

Reports tonight from: