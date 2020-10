For 6 years now, Dana Debernardi has been running Moose Mamas, a nonprofit committed to rescuing, raising, and releasing orphaned moose calves in interior Alaska.

To learn more about the Moose Mamas and to support their mission, visit: http://www.moosemamas.org/donate.html

Story by Valerie Kern

Video by Valerie Kern, Matt Faubion, Daniel Hernandez

Music by Starship Amazing and FirstCom Music