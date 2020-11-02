Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 2, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
An elderly white woman sits in a chair, smiling, holding a bouquet of flowers
Margaret Hall of Kodiak, 101, had a passion for voting. Hall died peacefully, just days before the election this year. (Courtesy of Margaret Hall’s family)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A group in Anchorage tries to amplify the concerns of Alaska’s second-largest ethnic voting demographic. And, the story of one Kodiak woman’s life long passion for voting. Plus, high speed winds blow through Anchorage.

Reports tonight from:

  • Tegan Hanlon, Liz Ruskin, Lex Treinen and Kavitha George in Anchorage
  • Wesley Early in Kotzebue
  • Jeremy Hsieh and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
  • Dylan Simard in Kodiak

