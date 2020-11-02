Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 2, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
A group in Anchorage tries to amplify the concerns of Alaska’s second-largest ethnic voting demographic. And, the story of one Kodiak woman’s life long passion for voting. Plus, high speed winds blow through Anchorage.
Reports tonight from:
- Tegan Hanlon, Liz Ruskin, Lex Treinen and Kavitha George in Anchorage
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
- Jeremy Hsieh and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
- Dylan Simard in Kodiak