Seeking horizons upon retirement

What do outdoor professionals do when they retire from a life in the outdoors? As baby boomers retire life can offer many paths. Long bucket lists confront aging bodies, fixed income, and family responsibilities. This show features a couple who have made the most of their retirement. In 2012 Don and Donna Ford retired from a long and productive career at NOLS, the well-known outdoor school. After teaching, directing and mentoring many outdoor professionals in Wyoming, Alaska, and Mexico, and raising two kids they were free to settle down. Or not. Their project, Seeking Horizons, has taken them from Cabos San Lucos, Baja, Mexico, to the mouth of the Yukon River by foot and paddle. Learn, as Don put it, what they “retired to,” and how they did it.