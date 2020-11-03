Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaskans head to the polls on the final day of voting in the 2020 election. And, thousands of Alaskans ask Gov. Dunleavy to restore money for snow plowing in Turnagain Pass. Plus, a Unalakleet woman fights the government over toxic chemicals spilled on her property.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
- Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
- Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
- Jared Griffin in Kodiak
- Colin O’Connor in Nome