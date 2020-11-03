PHOTOS: Election Day across Alaska

Alyse Galvin, the Democratic Party-endorsed candidate for U.S. House, poses for a photo on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020, next to her campaign bus. She was taking a break from waving signs at a busy Anchorage intersection. (Nat Herz/Alaska Public Media)

Alaskans are hitting the polls across the state on Tuesday, as the 2020 election season reaches its much-anticipated end. Some residents — including some candidates — took the opportunity to do some last-minute sign-waving in Anchorage.

The presence of the COVID-19 pandemic is also hard to miss, as voters and poll workers wear masks and polling stations are equipped with plastic barriers and hand sanitizer.

Most Alaska polls close at 8 p.m. Here’s a look at election day around Alaska.

Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan stands with a group of sign-wavers on the morning of Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020, at the corner of Benson Boulevard and Minnesota Drive in Anchorage. (Nat Herz/Alaska Public Media)

Residents wave signs in support of Dan Sullivan at a busy intersection in Midtown Anchorage on Tuesday. (Photo by Jeff Chen/AKPM)

Poll watcher Diana Svede at Service High School in Anchorage on Election Day 2020. An election machine was malfunctioning at the time. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

A sign directs voters to a polling location in Unalaska, AK on Tuesday. (Photo by Hope McKenney/KUCB)

Poll workers in Unalaska help a man with his ballot. (Photo by Hope McKenney/KUCB)

A sign welcomes voters to a polling station in Wrangell, AK. (Photo by Sage Smiley/KSTK)

Poll workers have gloves, hand sanitizer and other personal protection equipment set out for voters in Wrangell, AK on Tuesday. (Photo by Sage Smiley/KSTK)

Sixth-graders hold signs encouraging people to vote at the busy intersection of Jefferson Street and Tongass Avenue in Ketchikan. (Photo by Eric Stone/KRBD)

Voters sign for their ballots at the Auke Bay precinct on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

A Dillingham poll worker sits behind a plexiglass shield to help voters cast their ballots. (Photo by Brian Venua/KDLG)

Voters leave a polling place in Nome, AK on Tuesday. (Photo by Sophia DeSalvo/KNOM)

Andrea Irrigoo waits at a polling place in Nome to help voters with their ballots. (Photo by Sophia DeSalvo/KNOM)

Voters line up inside Bayside Fire Hall in Kodiak to cast their ballots. (Photo by Dylan Simard/KMXT)