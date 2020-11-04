Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Election workers at the Mountain View Community Center in Anchorage just after 8 p.m. on November 3, 2020.

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Despite thousands of ballots still to count, Alaska candidates and campaigns are ready to predict winners and losers. And, Senator Sullivan is not backing President Trump’s false claim to victory. Plus, the Anchorage School District continues the debate over reopening classrooms.

Reports tonight from: