Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, November 5, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
People in and out of Alaska question the decision to wait to count mailed-in ballots. And, a federal judge puts a speed bump in the way of selling genetically modified salmon. Plus, Alaska’s Pacific Islander community battles against the rapid spread of COVID-19.
Reports tonight from:
- Nat Herz, Lex Treinen and Kavitha George in Anchorage
- Jacob Resneck in Juneau
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan