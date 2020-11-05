Goose Creek prison reports dozens more COVID-19 cases

Goose Creek Prison. (Ellen Lockyer/KSKA)

62 inmates at the Goose Creek Correctional facility have now tested positive for COVID-19

On Tuesday, the Department of Corrections reported 22 inmates at the Pt. MacKenzie facility, as well as another five employees, had tested positive. A new round of testing at the facility revealed an additional 40 positive cases, Sarah Gallagher, a spokesperson for the Department of Corrections wrote in an email.

All of the positive patients are in isolation units at the prison, which is Alaska’s largest. Those who were in close contact with the cases are in quarantine, Gallagher wrote.

According to the Department of Corrections’ coronavirus dashboard, no inmates in the state have been hospitalized or have died with the disease.

Testing of all inmates will continue every three days until there have been no positive cases for fourteen days, Gallagher wrote.