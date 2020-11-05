Local health experts offer updates, best strategies for COVID safety

It seems as if the coronavirus COVID-19 is that unwanted guest who came for a three day visit; 8 months later its still taking up space in our mental spare bedroom. Evidence of its overstay range from long, difficult recoveries or, sadly, death, among some victims to an economy that hit a brick wall and has yet to pick itself up off the floor. This is a difficult time. Comfort levels are fraying.
Many are fond of saying, “We may be tired of the virus, but it’s not tired of us.”
In today’s Hometown Alaska, we feature two local health experts to cover the gamut of latest developments in Alaska, from testing to school reopening to travel. We’ll also ask for their best strategies to enter a typical cold and dark Alaska winter and come out the other side in one piece — mentally and physically.
This program was prerecorded to accommodate the busy schedule of our experts. We can entertain your questions if you email them to hometown@alaskapublic.org before 1 pm on Friday, Nov. 6. The show will air on Monday, Nov. 9. Thank you! All questions are welcome.
HOST: Kathleen McCoy
GUESTS:
- Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer
- Health professional from the Anchorage Health Department
