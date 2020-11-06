Alaska News Nightly: Friday, November 6, 2020

Panda went without food or water for over a week during his journey from Washington to Alaska. (Courtesy Christina Clevenger)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Anchorage’s acting mayor tightens restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19. And, Native communities around the country react to a nationally televised election graphic. Plus, how a pet cat from Washington State ended up in Kenai and the effort to get him back home.

Reports tonight from: