Alaska News Nightly: Friday, November 6, 2020

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Anchorage’s acting mayor tightens restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19. And, Native communities around the country react to a nationally televised election graphic. Plus, how a pet cat from Washington State ended up in Kenai and the effort to get him back home.
Reports tonight from:
- Pablo Peña in Juneau
- Liz Ruskin, Kavitha George and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Greg Kim in Bethel
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan
- Cathy Rubano in Nome
- Sabine Poux in Kenai