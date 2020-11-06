Anchorage tightens exemptions on mask rule, limits gatherings as cases rise

Screen shot of Austin Quinn-Davidson, acting mayor of Anchorage, at press briefing about coronavirus restrictions on Friday, November 6. (Kavitha George/Alaska Public Media)

Acting Anchorage Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson announced Friday the city will expand masking rules and tighten up permitted gathering sizes to combat the recent record-breaking surge in COVID-19 cases.

The new orders go into effect Monday at 8 a.m.

The first is an update to the municipality’s existing mask order, removing most exceptions to the requirement, which the administration says will make it easier to enforce.

Individuals who cannot wear masks for medical reasons or a disability are required to wear face shields instead.

Children over five will now be included in the mask order as well — previously, children under 12 were exempted from the order unless a parent or caregiver was present to supervise mask use.

People exercising indoors are also required to wear masks.

A second change further restricts gathering sizes.

Indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people if there is food and drink, 15 people if there is no food and drink.

Outdoor gatherings with food and drink are limited to 20 people, 30 people without.

Last week, the administration and Anchorage Health Department issued a warning to the residents to take masking and social distancing seriously as the 14-day case average had risen to 40 per 100,000, well above the state’s cutoff for high risk, which is 10 per 100,000.

This week the 14-day average rose further to 60 per 100,000.

“For the sake of our health and our economy, we need to come together to change the trajectory of COVID-19 in our community,” Quinn-Davidson said in a statement. “Our goals are to protect public health and to help our local businesses survive this pandemic. We all must step up by wearing masks and minimizing gatherings – now.”

This is a breaking story. Check back soon for updates.