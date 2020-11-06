Anchorage tightens exemptions on mask rule, limits gatherings as cases rise

Acting Anchorage Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson announced Friday the city will expand masking rules and tighten up permitted gathering sizes to combat the recent record-breaking surge in COVID-19 cases.
The new orders go into effect Monday at 8 a.m.
The first is an update to the municipality’s existing mask order, removing most exceptions to the requirement, which the administration says will make it easier to enforce.
- Individuals who cannot wear masks for medical reasons or a disability are required to wear face shields instead.
- Children over five will now be included in the mask order as well — previously, children under 12 were exempted from the order unless a parent or caregiver was present to supervise mask use.
- People exercising indoors are also required to wear masks.
A second change further restricts gathering sizes.
- Indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people if there is food and drink, 15 people if there is no food and drink.
- Outdoor gatherings with food and drink are limited to 20 people, 30 people without.
Last week, the administration and Anchorage Health Department issued a warning to the residents to take masking and social distancing seriously as the 14-day case average had risen to 40 per 100,000, well above the state’s cutoff for high risk, which is 10 per 100,000.
This week the 14-day average rose further to 60 per 100,000.
“For the sake of our health and our economy, we need to come together to change the trajectory of COVID-19 in our community,” Quinn-Davidson said in a statement. “Our goals are to protect public health and to help our local businesses survive this pandemic. We all must step up by wearing masks and minimizing gatherings – now.”
This is a breaking story. Check back soon for updates.