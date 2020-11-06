PTSD and Veteran Mental Health Care Resources

Over a million Veteran’s a year receive mental health services. PTSD is one of the most common reasons. What are the symptoms? Causes? How is it treated? Can it be prevented? Join host Dr Justin Clark this Veteran’s Day on Line One, as he discusses the latest updates on PTSD and VA mental health concerns and resources.
HOST: Dr Justin Clark, MD, FACS
GUESTS:
- Ronald Nardi, MSN, PMHCNS-BC, APRN
LINKS:
- www.ptsd.va.gov
- www.veteranscrisisline.net
- www.mentalhealth.va.gov
- www.va.gov
- Crisis Line 1-800-273-8255 Option #1
