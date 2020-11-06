PTSD and Veteran Mental Health Care Resources

Over a million Veteran’s a year receive mental health services. PTSD is one of the most common reasons. What are the symptoms? Causes? How is it treated? Can it be prevented? Join host Dr Justin Clark this Veteran’s Day on Line One, as he discusses the latest updates on PTSD and VA mental health concerns and resources.

HOST: Dr Justin Clark, MD, FACS

GUESTS:

Ronald Nardi, MSN, PMHCNS-BC, APRN

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: