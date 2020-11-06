State of Art: Celebrate 40 years of Alaska Quarterly Review with these live readings

Screenshot from “Pièces de Résistance: A Benefit Reading Series Celebrating Alaska Quarterly Review’s 40th Anniversary”

This week on State of Art we have poetry from Alaska Quarterly Review. In celebration of its 40 years, the literary journal and the Anchorage Museum teamed up to host 21 live online reading and discussion events featuring contributors to AQR.

The series “Pièces de Résistance: A Benefit Reading Series Celebrating Alaska Quarterly Review’s 40th Anniversary” kicked off in October and will continue until May 2. The weekly events are free to stream, but donations are encouraged. The events are hosted by author Heather Lende and AQR editor Ronald Spatz.

On this episode of State of Art we’re featuring three poets from a recent “Pièces de Résistance” event.

Naomi Shihab Nye:

-“Aurora Borealis, Fairbanks Alaska”

– “Solitude”

Jane Hirshfield:

– “Practice”

-“Description”

-“Cataclysm”

Yusef Komunyakaa:

-“A Visit to Inner Sanctum”

-“Ode to the Maggot”

UPCOMING EVENT:

Eliese Colette Goldbach, J. Malcolm Garcia & Tracy Kidder

November 8 @ 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm